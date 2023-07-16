The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
Flood Watch National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 324 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, including the following areas, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. Portions of Massachusetts, including the following areas, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA, Western Hampshire MA and Western Norfolk MA. Portions of Rhode Island, including the following areas, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Wet antecedent conditions and low one and three hour flash flood guidance. This combines with storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches across the watch area, but localized amounts in excess of 4-6 inches is possible especially where thunderstorms develop and move over the same areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
