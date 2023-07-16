The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, including the following
  areas, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. Portions of
  Massachusetts, including the following areas, Central Middlesex
  MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA,
  Eastern Hampshire MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Northern Bristol MA,
  Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex
  MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA,
  Western Essex MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA, Western
  Hampshire MA and Western Norfolk MA. Portions of Rhode Island,
  including the following areas, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI,
  Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI,
  Washington RI and Western Kent RI.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
  in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Wet antecedent conditions and low one and three hour flash
    flood guidance. This combines with storm total rainfall of 2
    to 4 inches across the watch area, but localized amounts in
    excess of 4-6 inches is possible especially where
    thunderstorms
    develop and move over the same areas.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

