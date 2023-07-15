What’s Up Newp and The JPT Film & Event Center will present our annual Jaws Summer parties on Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21.

Sponsored by Narragansett Beer, who will be in-house with merch, swag, and beer tasting! Save The Bay will have a shark tank in the lobby full of juvenile chain-link cat sharks, shark jaws, egg cases, and more. Clean Ocean Access and Newport Sea Salt will also be in-house. Hang out with friends, pet some sharks, rock out pre-film to killer sets by local bands The Z-Boys and The TeleDynes, and enjoy the most excellent Summer flick of all time on the big screen with a huge audience!

Doors open at 6, Live Music at 6:30, Film starts at 7:30pm

*Live Music by The Z Boys on 7/20

*Live Music by the TeleDynes on 7/21

These events will sell out, buy advance tickets to shows here.