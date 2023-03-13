After performing to sold-out crowds worldwide on the Butter Miracle Tour over the last two years, today, world-renowned rock band COUNTING CROWS has announced their return to the US in 2023 with the BANSHEE SEASON TOUR.

After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock band and long-time friend of the band, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, will be supporting the upcoming run, with English singer/songwriter FRANK TURNER joining the tour for select dates. The 56-date mega tour will kick off June 13 in Omaha, NE, at the Steelhouse Omaha, with stops in cities across the U.S., including in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center on July 18 at 7:30 pm.

YouTube video

In Providence, tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10 am at ppacri.org, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and at the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903.  Tickets are $149.50 – $49.50; ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday: 10A to 5P, Saturday: 10 am to 2 pm, and two hours before curtain time(s) on performance days.

BANSHEE SEASON TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

June 13             Omaha, NE                  Steelhouse Omaha*

June 17             Indianapolis, IN             TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park

June 18             Cincinnati, OH             PNC Pavilion

June 21             Milwaukee, WI             Miller High Life Theatre

June 23             Highland Park, IL         Ravinia Festival (On-sale May 1)

June 24             Sterling Heights, MI      Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26             Moon Twp, PA             UPMC Events Center

June 28            Niagara Falls, ON         OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29            Northfield, OH             MGM Northfield Park

July 1               Syracuse, NY               St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2               Canandaigua, NY         CMAC

July 5               Saratoga Springs, NY   Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6               Holmdel, NJ                 PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8               Wantagh, NY               Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9               Bethel, NY                   Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12             Columbia, MD             Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14             Gilford, NH                 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15             Boston, MA                 Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18             Providence, RI             Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19             Bridgeport, CT             Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21             Bethlehem, PA             Wind Creek Event Center

July 22             Atlantic City, NJ           Borgata Event Center

July 25             Selbyville, DE              Freeman Arts Pavilion (On-Sale March 24)

July 26             Doswell, VA                The Meadow Event Park

July 28             Virginia Beach, VA      Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29             Raleigh, NC                 Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1          Charlotte, NC               Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2          Charleston, SC             Credit One Stadium

August 4          Fort Myers, FL             Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5          Fort Lauderdale, FL      Hard Rock Live

August 8          St Augustine, FL          The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9          Tampa, FL                    MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11        Alpharetta, GA             Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12        Albertville, AL             Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14        Nashville, TN               Grand Ole Opry

August 18        New Orleans, LA          Saenger Theatre

August 19        Sugar Land, TX            Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22        San Antonio, TX          Majestic Theatre

August 23        Irving, TX                    The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 25        Norman, OK                Riverwind Casino*

August 26        Tulsa, OK                     The Cove*

August 30        Highland, CA               Yaamava’ Theater** (On- Sale March 20)

August 31        Phoenix, AZ                 Arizona Financial Theatre**

September 2     Las Vegas, NV             Pearl Theater**

September 3     San Diego, CA             The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park** (On-Sale May 2)

September 6     Los Angeles, CA          YouTube Theater

September 8     Lincoln, CA                 The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10   Berkeley, CA               The Greek Theatre

September 13   Airway Heights, WA    BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14   Bend, OR                     Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16   Seattle, WA                  TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 17   Seattle, WA                  TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 19   Bonner, MT                 KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21   Boise, ID                      Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater  

September 22   Salt Lake City, UT        USANA Amphitheatre

September 25   Morrison, CO               Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*- No support

**- Frank Turner as support 

For additional information on Banshee Season Tour 2023, visit www.countingcrows.com