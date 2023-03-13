After performing to sold-out crowds worldwide on the Butter Miracle Tour over the last two years, today, world-renowned rock band COUNTING CROWS has announced their return to the US in 2023 with the BANSHEE SEASON TOUR.

After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock band and long-time friend of the band, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, will be supporting the upcoming run, with English singer/songwriter FRANK TURNER joining the tour for select dates. The 56-date mega tour will kick off June 13 in Omaha, NE, at the Steelhouse Omaha, with stops in cities across the U.S., including in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center on July 18 at 7:30 pm.

In Providence, tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10 am at ppacri.org, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and at the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. Tickets are $149.50 – $49.50; ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday: 10A to 5P, Saturday: 10 am to 2 pm, and two hours before curtain time(s) on performance days.

BANSHEE SEASON TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

June 13 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha*

June 17 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park

June 18 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

June 21 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

June 23 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival (On-sale May 1)

June 24 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center

June 28 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

July 1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

July 5 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

July 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

July 25 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion (On-Sale March 24)

July 26 Doswell, VA The Meadow Event Park

July 28 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

August 4 Fort Myers, FL Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5 Fort Lauderdale, FL Hard Rock Live

August 8 St Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12 Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

August 18 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

August 19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

August 23 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 25 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino*

August 26 Tulsa, OK The Cove*

August 30 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater** (On- Sale March 20)

August 31 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre**

September 2 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater**

September 3 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park** (On-Sale May 2)

September 6 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

September 8 Lincoln, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

September 13 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16 Seattle, WA TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 17 Seattle, WA TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 19 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 22 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*- No support

**- Frank Turner as support

For additional information on Banshee Season Tour 2023, visit www.countingcrows.com