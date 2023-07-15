Mrs. Anne M. Lewis, 92, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 11, 2023; she passed away peacefully at home.

Anne Lewis was born on October 24, 1930, in Warwick, RI to Giovanni (John) and Luisa (DiCarlo) Padula. Anne was the wife of the late Ralph T. Lewis, Jr. and is survived by her dear and beloved children. Her children are Ralph T. Lewis, III and his wife Elizabeth of Portsmouth, RI, Lori A. Stephanos and her husband, Glenn, of Florida and Jeffrey T. Lewis and his wife, Kathy of New Hampshire.

She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Padula, of Coventry Rhode Island and her sister Margaret Holroyd of Florida. She has seven (7) grandchildren: Colin Lewis and Ali Christiansen, both of California, Lewis and Lindsey Vorderer, both of Florida and Ralph T. Lewis IV, of Florida and Alyssa and Sarah Lewis, of Portsmouth, RI.

After she was married to her husband, she moved to Warwick, RI and she remained there until they moved to Portsmouth 8 years ago.

In her early years, Mrs. Lewis attended Lockwood High School (class of 1949) and after she graduated, she worked at a bank as an accounting clerk. She then obtained a job at the Warwick City Hall working in the Treasurer’s office. She also volunteered at Kent County Hospital as a Health Care Worker (Candy Striper Nurse) assisting patients and families in need of medical care. She loved art and she loved to paint and draw in her spare time. Mrs. Lewis also was an avid golfer and loved to play golf in the Women’s Leagues with her friends; but, she especially loved to play golf with her husband and her family.

More than anything Mrs. Lewis loved her grandchildren.

She was a devoted mother and wife who would do anything for her family.

She will be sorely missed.

Funeral services and burial will be private.