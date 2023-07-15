Julian Francis Peckham III (Jay), 67, of Middletown, RI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was born on October 4, 1955, in Newport, RI., and was predeceased by his parents, Julian F. Peckham, Jr. (Dede) and Jean Macdonald Peckham. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Robin Garforth Peckham, and their daughter, Heather E. Peckham (Kevin Ring) and son, Julian F. Peckham IV (Kate), as well as his sisters Nancy Peckham Powers of Mansfield, MA, and Betty Peckham Wallace (Jack) of Atlanta, GA. He also leaves behind his four “grandboys”, Connor, Julian V, Wyatt, and Logan. He is also survived by a niece, Jennifer E. Wallace of Roswell, GA., and nephew, Jeffrey P. Wallace (Mallory) of Blue Ash, OH. Additionally, he is survived by many caring cousins.

Jay was a graduate of Middletown High School and a 1977 graduate of Wentworth Institute, Boston, MA where he studied Civil and Highway Engineering. Jay worked with his grandfather, father, and son at Peckham Brothers Co., succeeding his Dad as president in 1997. The company operates a stone quarry and crusher and has provided construction of roadways and similar projects since its founding in the 1700’s, and incorporation in 1893. Jay also designed and built a second crusher unit for the recycling of old concrete and asphalt pavement.

Jay, his son and his Dad were particularly active in continuing the multigenerational relationship of successful construction projects for the Newport Preservation Society, notably re-creating the beautiful and intricate Sunken Gardens at The Elms. In June 2023, Peckham Brothers Co. was presented the Laurel Award by the Preservation Society in recognition of their over 60 years of dedicated service.

Jay was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, was past president of the Middletown Rotary Club, and served for many years as chairman of the roads and utilities board in Middletown. Jay and his father proudly assisted in the creation of Paradise Park and the site preparation and placement of Boyd’s Windmill.

Jay was an avid hockey fan and player, once scouted by the NY Rangers. He enjoyed watching Bruins games, Nascar and Formula 1 racing, and even built and raced a VW dune buggy as a resourceful teenager.

Jay was immensely proud of his family and loved spending time with each of his children and his “grandboys.” He greatly loved watching the boys learn about the company and the machinery and listen to them talk about their future as the next generation of Peckham Brothers. Jay thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of project design and the proper application of machinery. Although slowed by the limitations of prolonged health issues, he fought bravely and prevailed for many years by his determination and faith in his team of doctors in Boston, especially Dr Christopher Fanta. Jay was always ready to lend a hand, help a friend or tackle a new task. He was strong-minded, yet kind, loving, and caring. He will be greatly missed by family and his many friends.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 1:00pm, followed by internment in Four Corners Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:

Mass General Brigham Lung Center

Attn: Asthma and Pulmonology Disease Research

In Memory of Julian F. Peckham III

15 Francis St.

Boston, MA 02115