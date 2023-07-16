At 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, following a minor delay due to this morning’s thunderstorms, more than 200 swimmers took to the waves of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage in the 47th Save The Bay Swim, raising both funds and awareness for Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay. The Swim invites swimmers to tackle a two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown in the nonprofit organization’s flagship fundraiser, supporting ongoing advocacy, habitat restoration, and education efforts.
“The Swim gives all of us the perfect opportunity to exercise our right to a clean and healthy Narragansett Bay,” said Save The Bay Interim Executive Director Topher Hamblett. “And—as swimmers, staff and volunteers come together to make this event possible—it also serves as a reminder that saving the Bay is a community effort that requires participation from all of us.”
At 7:50 a.m., swimmers began arriving in Jamestown, kicking off a two-hour celebration during which Save The Bay Interim Executive Director, Topher Hamblett, presented awards to the long-time swimmers named below:
30-Year Participant:
Ron Gillooly
Michael Powers
Phyllis Syres
25-Year Participants:
Berndt Anderson
Patrick Mahoney
John Thompson
20-Year Participants:
Kenneth Mancini Sr.
Lorena Pugh
Ann Walsh
Philip Weinstein
15-Year Participants:
Stuart Cromarty
Susan Hannel
James Knowles
Ryan McGowan
David Splain
10-Year Participants:
Allen Corcoran
Steve Irza
Beatrix Lavigueur
Sarah Lee
Melissa McGrath
Ted Mundy
Timothy Nace
Dennis Quelch
Austin Whitman
5-Year Participants:
Elizabeth Beisel
Corey Bocach
Laura Brannigan
Thomas Casey
Gordon Fletcher
Brian Franco
Jeff LoGioco
Jim Lynch
Thomas Moran
Tim Shope
George W. Shuster, Jr.
Thomas Sullivan
Michael Wischnowsky
While the event’s Swim Ambassador, Olympian and Rhode Island native, Elizabeth Beisel, acknowledged the following participating teams of swimmers, who train and fundraise together:
#withkeith
Buttonwood Beach
East Side YMCA
Laid-back Fitness
Mackerel Cove Cruisers
Oyster Girls
SCY/NOSE
SHAKTI XV
SwimRI
Team Bushwood
Team HeartStrokes
Team Honeybadger
Team Nacho
Team NAVY Newport
Team PBC
While the event concluded around 10 a.m., those looking to “exercise their right to a clean and healthy Bay” can still do so by participating in the Save The Bay Open, a Swim alternative that offers athletes of all disciplines the opportunity to choose their own physical challenge to complete their way, on their own time. Challenges include kayaking, biking, running, and more.
Those interested in donating to the 2023 Swim or participating in the Open are encouraged to visit savebay.org/swim, or to contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org.
As one of the most storied open-water events in the country, the Swim attracts hundreds of swimmers from across the country, as well as more than 150 local volunteers, to the only event that invites swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay’s East Passage. The event is Save The Bay’s largest annual fundraiser, providing critical support to the organization’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed. The Swim is generously sponsored by local businesses, and fundraising efforts are supported by thousands of individuals who donate funds to swimmers.
The 2023 Save The Bay Swim and Open are supported in part by the following event sponsors: Balise Subaru; Citizens Bank; Rhode Island Energy; Arbella Insurance Foundation; UNFI; New England Revolution; REXEL Energy Solutions; COX Communications; Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD; Fuss & O’Neil; TYR; Bradford Soap; Victoria Calabro, Century 21 Shoreline Properties; Nucar; DBVW Architects; Rhode Races & Events; Locke Lord; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; Starkweather & Shepley; Kite Architects; Sunflower Design; BayCoast Bank; Centreville Savings Bank; Bel-Aire Electronic Air Cleaners; Brown Physicians; Coastal1 Credit Union; Duffy & Sweeney, LTD; Water Scents; Diageo Brands; Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roy Carpenter’s Beach, Matunuck Beach Properties, Inc.; Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.; Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty; Blaeser Insurance; Sweenor Builders, Inc.; SPIRIBAM USA/RHUM J.M.; Saccoccio & Associates, Inc.; Beta Engineering; Wright-Pierce; Hire A Helper; PODS Swimming; R.B. Howes & Co., Inc.; Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance; People’s Credit Union; Delta Dental; Thorp & Trainer Insurance Agency; Cleantech; and MFAC, LLC.
Additional support for the event is provided by in-kind sponsors: Ben & Jerry’s; Del’s Lemonade; Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea; Sarcastic Sweets Food Truck; Audrain Hospitality; ECO Products; Boxed Water; Gill; and Kate’s Real Food.
