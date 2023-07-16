At 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, following a minor delay due to this morning’s thunderstorms, more than 200 swimmers took to the waves of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage in the 47th Save The Bay Swim, raising both funds and awareness for Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay. The Swim invites swimmers to tackle a two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown in the nonprofit organization’s flagship fundraiser, supporting ongoing advocacy, habitat restoration, and education efforts.

“The Swim gives all of us the perfect opportunity to exercise our right to a clean and healthy Narragansett Bay,” said Save The Bay Interim Executive Director Topher Hamblett. “And—as swimmers, staff and volunteers come together to make this event possible—it also serves as a reminder that saving the Bay is a community effort that requires participation from all of us.”

At 7:50 a.m., swimmers began arriving in Jamestown, kicking off a two-hour celebration during which Save The Bay Interim Executive Director, Topher Hamblett, presented awards to the long-time swimmers named below:

30-Year Participant:

Ron Gillooly

Michael Powers

Phyllis Syres

25-Year Participants:

Berndt Anderson

Patrick Mahoney

John Thompson

20-Year Participants:

Kenneth Mancini Sr.

Lorena Pugh

Ann Walsh

Philip Weinstein

15-Year Participants:

Stuart Cromarty

Susan Hannel

James Knowles

Ryan McGowan

David Splain

10-Year Participants:

Allen Corcoran

Steve Irza

Beatrix Lavigueur

Sarah Lee

Melissa McGrath

Ted Mundy

Timothy Nace

Dennis Quelch

Austin Whitman

5-Year Participants:

Elizabeth Beisel

Corey Bocach

Laura Brannigan

Thomas Casey

Gordon Fletcher

Brian Franco

Jeff LoGioco

Jim Lynch

Thomas Moran

Tim Shope

George W. Shuster, Jr.

Thomas Sullivan

Michael Wischnowsky



While the event’s Swim Ambassador, Olympian and Rhode Island native, Elizabeth Beisel, acknowledged the following participating teams of swimmers, who train and fundraise together:

#withkeith

Buttonwood Beach

East Side YMCA

Laid-back Fitness

Mackerel Cove Cruisers

Oyster Girls

SCY/NOSE

SHAKTI XV

SwimRI

Team Bushwood

Team HeartStrokes

Team Honeybadger

Team Nacho

Team NAVY Newport

Team PBC

While the event concluded around 10 a.m., those looking to “exercise their right to a clean and healthy Bay” can still do so by participating in the Save The Bay Open, a Swim alternative that offers athletes of all disciplines the opportunity to choose their own physical challenge to complete their way, on their own time. Challenges include kayaking, biking, running, and more.

Those interested in donating to the 2023 Swim or participating in the Open are encouraged to visit savebay.org/swim, or to contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org.

As one of the most storied open-water events in the country, the Swim attracts hundreds of swimmers from across the country, as well as more than 150 local volunteers, to the only event that invites swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay’s East Passage. The event is Save The Bay’s largest annual fundraiser, providing critical support to the organization’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed. The Swim is generously sponsored by local businesses, and fundraising efforts are supported by thousands of individuals who donate funds to swimmers.

The 2023 Save The Bay Swim and Open are supported in part by the following event sponsors: Balise Subaru; Citizens Bank; Rhode Island Energy; Arbella Insurance Foundation; UNFI; New England Revolution; REXEL Energy Solutions; COX Communications; Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD; Fuss & O’Neil; TYR; Bradford Soap; Victoria Calabro, Century 21 Shoreline Properties; Nucar; DBVW Architects; Rhode Races & Events; Locke Lord; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; Starkweather & Shepley; Kite Architects; Sunflower Design; BayCoast Bank; Centreville Savings Bank; Bel-Aire Electronic Air Cleaners; Brown Physicians; Coastal1 Credit Union; Duffy & Sweeney, LTD; Water Scents; Diageo Brands; Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roy Carpenter’s Beach, Matunuck Beach Properties, Inc.; Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.; Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty; Blaeser Insurance; Sweenor Builders, Inc.; SPIRIBAM USA/RHUM J.M.; Saccoccio & Associates, Inc.; Beta Engineering; Wright-Pierce; Hire A Helper; PODS Swimming; R.B. Howes & Co., Inc.; Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance; People’s Credit Union; Delta Dental; Thorp & Trainer Insurance Agency; Cleantech; and MFAC, LLC.

Additional support for the event is provided by in-kind sponsors: Ben & Jerry’s; Del’s Lemonade; Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea; Sarcastic Sweets Food Truck; Audrain Hospitality; ECO Products; Boxed Water; Gill; and Kate’s Real Food.