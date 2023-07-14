By Aquidneck Community Table

These exciting community events and farmers markets continue on Monday afternoon, July 17, in Newport’s lovely Miantonomi Park, adjacent to Hillside Avenue. Between 2 and 5PM, visitors will enjoy free activities for children and youth; cooking demonstrations by Black Beans Providence, and free fresh produce from Produce to the People, a program of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Rhode Island Black Storytellers will perform at 3 PM, with music before and after their performance by Otis Reed and The J’uke Box so bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show after your shopping! The Miantonomi Memorial Tower will be open throughout market hours for free tours.

Mondays in Miantonomi will be supported by the Root Riders, a summer youth employment program, who will offer fresh produce, flowers, and herbs from Aquidneck Community Table’s North End gardens at their own market stall. NEX students, Fab Newport’s Summer Experience program, will also operate a market stall offering items they have made. The Big Blue Bike Barn at 20 Sunset Blvd. will be open from 3 to 5 PM on event days for bicycle borrowing, basic bike repairs and pump track riding.

These events are made possible by funding from the Rhode Island Foundation and a collaboration of agencies working to provide services that build health, community, and an equitable and accessible food system in Newport’s North End. Aquidneck Community Table and the Newport Health Equity Zone have operated a farmers market in the North End for several years in partnership with the Newport Housing Authority, and are joined this summer by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center; Fab Newport; and Bike Newport.

For further information: aquidneckcommunitytable.org/Mondays in Miantonomi