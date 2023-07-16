Ryan Patrick McDonough, 40, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2023. Born in Newport, RI on July 16, 1982, he was the son of Joanne (Burgess) McDonough and the late Patrick “Mac” McDonough.

Ryan was a 2000 graduate of Middletown High School and continued his education at URI, graduating with a Masters in Computer Science. During his college years, he worked at the Newport Daily News. He cherished the opportunity to study abroad for two semesters at Osaka University, in Japan. Ryan was employed at NUWC for the past 16 years as a Submarine Host Based Security Lead.

Ryan was a dedicated Patriots fan, and from birth, his rivalry with the Buffalo Bills, his father’s favorite team, was established. After his father had passed, this rivalry continued, especially with his Buffalo family, Uncle Jeff and cousin Brian.

As a young boy, he enjoyed fishing with his Poppy and attending WWE events with his cousin, Madison. He was known as Uncle Doofus by his four nephews, who meant the world to him.

Besides the Patriots, Ryan enjoyed adding to his extensive sunglasses and sock collection. He never passed up an opportunity to dress up on Halloween, show off his Irish pride, or let his goofy side show.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Joanne McDonough of Middletown, his sister Meaghan Schreiner and her husband Steven of Tiverton, and their four boys, Jameson Patrick, Owen Michael, Aidan Joseph, and Hudson Mac, along with several aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He leaves behind his lifelong friends since 3rd grade who he considered his brothers-Ethan Cook and Brent Sullivan. He also leaves behind the love of his life, Katie Ryan Dunn. Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Patrick McDonough.

Friends and family are encouraged to gather together for visiting hours on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 4:00-7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul/ St. Joseph Conference, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI 02840 or the Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.