With the deadline passed for filing papers to run for House District 1, more than half of the 35 that initially declared apparently failed to collect the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot.

That leaves some 15 candidates in the race. That’s according to the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s office. That office is dependent upon the timely reporting of local Boards of Canvassers, where candidates were to submit their signatures. Also, those signatures still need certification by the Secretary of State’s office before they are actually declared eligible to run.

Meanwhile, another important deadline has passed as well, the filing of the second quarter (ending June 30) financial reports to the Federal Elections Commission. Don Carlson reported he had raised $913,406, by far the most among candidates. However, of that amount, he loaned his campaign $250,000 on May 17 and another $350,000 on June 27.

As of this morning (July 16 at 8 a.m.), those that have submitted the required number of signatures include two Republicans and 13 Democrats, according to the Secretary of State’s office. None of the nine Independents who had declared their candidacy, have collected the required number of signatures, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Those who have submitted the required number of signatures (which still need certification) are:

Aaron Regunberg, former state legislator, who ran for lieutenant governor – 841 signatures.

State Senator Sandro Cano of Pawtucket – 881 signatures.

Gabriel Amo, former deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental affairs and former staffer with Gov. Gina Raimondo – 637 signatures.

Providence Councilman John Goncalves – 626 signatures.

State Senator Ana Quezado of Providence – 605 signatures.

Former state legislator Spencer Dickinson – 556 signatures.

Allen Waters, who ran in 2020 as a Republican for the same seat – 566 signatures.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos – 604 signatures.

Democrat Nicholas Autiello, a former member of Governor Raimondo’s commerce team – 603 signatures

Democrat Donald Carlson, senior executive director of the Tsai Leadership Program at Yale University – 737 signatures.

Middletown Councilwoman Terri Flynn, a Republican – 590 signatures.

Republican Gerry Leonard, an operations manager – 776 signatures.

State Senator Stephen Casey of Woonsocket, a Democrat – 733 signatures.

Democrat Walter Berbrick, a former Naval War College Professor – 803 signatures.

Democrat Stephanie Beaute, senior program manager, ran for Secretary of State in 2022 – 533 signatures.

Other candidates who submitted signatures, but had not yet qualified as of 8 a.m. today:

Democrat Bella Noka, a Narragansett Elder – 388 signatures.

Democrat Paul LeBon, who faced harassment charges in Rhode Island was a nominee for Congress in Texas in 2002 – 30 signatures.

Democrat Michael Tillinghast, welder and machinist – 413 signatures.

Democrat Gregory Mundy – 102 signatures.

State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Newport, House Finance Chair – 323

Democrat Mickeda Sebastiana Barnes, former RIPTA bus driver – 75

Republican William LeBron, Jr. former state Rep. candidate — 1

Independent CD Reynolds – 24

Independent John S. Vitkevich, a Realtor – 194

Independent Joseph Jean-Philippe — 44

Here are the latest financial filings to the Federal Elections Commission, from only those candidates who appear to have qualified to be on the ballot. If their name does not appear, they are not listed among candidates raising any funds, according to the FEC.

Carlson, $913,406

Amo, $462,553

Matos, $338,504

Autiello $226,585

Berbrick, $147,812

Cano, $126,782 (This is for the first quarter. The FEC does not show results for her second quarter. Deadline to file was yesterday – July 15)

Casey, $49,557

Leonard, $31,937

Beaute, $6,201

Goncalves, $39,549 (This is for the first quarter. The FEC does not show results for his second quarter. Deadline to file was yesterday – July 15)

The first few weeks of the campaign have been punctuated by various candidates announcing endorsements from different groups or individuals, fundraising claims, criticism about campaign finances, and questions about polling.

As the campaign heats up – and it is – we expect there will be greater concentration on differences among candidates over various issues. WhatsUpNewp has invited all candidates to appear on videocasts. Some have already been scheduled, and WUN is open to scheduling videocasts with any of the other candidates. Videocasts are scheduled on Thursday (July 20) with Cano at noon and Matos at 1 p.m.) Regunberg is scheduled for Wednesday (July 26) at noon and Amo is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. that day as well.

The next deadline for candidates is July 19, the deadline to withdraw from the race. The primary election is scheduled for September 5, and the special general election for November 7.

Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district. Wikimedia Commons