Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market, the outdoor art installation that has taken social media by storm, announces its official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for July 22, 2023, at 2 pm. This international art phenomenon, which has captivated audiences worldwide, will now enchant visitors in New England for the first time after its successful journey from Portugal to Newport in June.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will serve as a celebratory opening for Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market, providing guests with an unforgettable experience. The event will take place amidst a vibrant and whimsical display of colorful umbrellas that have become an internet sensation. This carnival-like atmosphere promises to delight attendees of all ages.

The ceremony will feature a performance by the renowned Providence Drum Troupe, a group of talented musicians, acrobats, flow artists, life-size alien puppets, hoopers, lasers, and dancers. Their unique combination of funky beats, positive interactive energy, and visually stunning displays will create an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will bring together a diverse group of individuals, including state and city representatives, influential travel and leisure bloggers, esteemed artists, passionate business owners, and members of the local community. This gathering of creative minds and enthusiastic supporters will ensure that the event resonates with the spirit of art, culture, and unity.

“We are thrilled to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market,” said David Medeiros, Director of ArtScape, the non-profit arts organization that created it in cooperation with Brick Market Merchants. “This outdoor art installation has captured the imagination of people around the world, and we are excited to bring this magical experience to Newport. We invite everyone to join us and immerse themselves in the joyous atmosphere under a breathtaking sea of color.”

Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market invites attendees to dance, interact, and explore the carnival-like environment created by the enchanting umbrellas. It is an opportunity to revel in the visual spectacle while fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the arts.

About Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market: Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market is an outdoor art installation that has taken the world by storm. Following its success in Portugal, this captivating display of over 500 colorful umbrellas has made its way to the picturesque seaside port of Newport in New England. The installation has become an international art phenomenon, attracting visitors from far and wide who are eager to experience the joy and beauty of this unique display.