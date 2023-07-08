The JPT Film & Event Center, with sponsorship from What’sUpNewp, is bringing some cult classics back to the big screen in July, August, and September.

Each classic film will be paired with a live musical performance, and some include tastings and giveaways!

More information about each event can be found below;

July 18 – Clueless

Part of our Cult Classic Collection, you think we’d dare leave out beloved and endlessly-quotable Clueless? AS IF! Join Cher, Tai, Dionne, the girls, or the whole gang as the JPT becomes Beverly Hills High and school’s out to party. Featuring an awesome live performance pre-film by local rockstars Chase Ceglie & The Firehouse Band! Known not only for its satirical edge, humor, and distinct 90’s vibe- Clueless is also iconic for its trend-setting fashion- so much so that Donatella Versace did an entire Fall fashion show inspired by the movie. 90’s style and costumes encouraged- the best 90’s ensemble wearer will win a $50 JPT gift-card. Express yourself! You can stay home, but that would be way harsh.

The Firehouse Band performs at 6:30, followed by a short break, and the film at 7:30.

The Firehouse Band consists of Chase Ceglie, Chris Vaillancourt, Brendan Keogh, and Tim Lee.

Fisher Island Lemonade will also be in-house w/ swag and doing free tastings of their new flavors!

July 25 – In Bruges

“Ray, you are about the worst tourist in the whole world.” Sometimes the best tales come from the places you rather be literally anywhere but. Director Martin McDonagh’s (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Banshees of Inisherin) first feature film is hard to quantify. It’s incredibly dark yet hilarious, gloomy yet touching, a surreal morality play with rich characters- Quintessentially Irish! Despite being McDonagh’s best film and having a devoted cult-following, In Bruges is still criminally obscure to many audiences. We had to include it in our Cult Classic Collection, presented here with the added treat of soulful live Irish music by JPT favorite band TURAS. Come for the band, the film, come for both, it’s gonna be fun and “at least you wouldn’t be in f**kin Bruges.”

Turas Performs @ 6:30, Movie @ 7:30

After a particularly difficult job, Irish hit men Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) head to Belgium to hide out until things cool down. Ray hates the medieval city they land in, but Ken finds its beauty and peacefulness enchanting. Their experiences become increasingly surreal and possibly life-changing as they encounter tourists, locals, an American dwarf and a potential romance for Ray.

Turas is made up of four singers and many instruments, including Bob Drouin, cofounder of the legendary Celtic band, Pendragon, on fiddle, bouzouki and guitar, Josh Kane on flute and whistle, Matt Cook on uilleann pipes, flute and whistle and Dean Robinson on bodhran, percussion and whistle.

August 8 – Dazed & Confused

Alright, alright, alright… you know what I love about coming-of-age cult-classic Dazed and Confused? I get older, and it stays the same age.. well sort of, it’s turning 30 this year, but it’s as timeless as Summer cruising with the car top down. Director Richard Linklater’s comedy about graduating teens in the late 70’s (featuring a who’s-who of current Hollywood super-stars in their mid 20’s) is the definitive movie about the high-school experience. But it resonates with fans so poignantly not only for its dead-on accurate nostalgia of a transitionary time in young life, but for its wicked humor, killer soundtrack, and honest character portrayals. We all knew a Wooderson or Randal ‘Pink’ Floyd and longed for the independence of Summer parties at the Moon Tower.

To keep with the absolutely rockin’ 70’s theme, The All Star Stars will be playing a custom set of the era’s biggest hits and Narragansett Beer will be in house w/ tasting, swag, and retro cans of good vibes. You don’t gotta come… but it’d be a lot cooler if you did.

This coming-of-age film follows the mayhem of group of rowdy teenagers in Austin, Texas, celebrating the last day of high school in 1976. The graduating class heads for a popular pool hall and joins an impromptu keg party, however star football player Randall “Pink” Floyd (Jason London) has promised to focus on the championship game and abstain from partying. Meanwhile, the incoming freshmen try to avoid being hazed by the seniors, most notably the sadistic bully Fred O’Bannion (Ben Affleck).

Doors @ 6, The All-Star Stars play @ 6:30, Movie @ 7:30

Sponsored by Narragansett Beer.

August 16 – Point Break

“UTAH, get me TWO!” Guess what brah? We’re bringing back Point Break this summer for the ultimate chaser of cult-action awesomeness. Hit the beach by day and at night feel the adrenaline rush of Point Break on the big screen! Presented w/ our friends at Whats Up Newp.

We’re stoked to have Rejects Beer Co. back in-house doing beer tastings, w/ merch and an original Point Break can!

Again featuring live & righteous rock music pre-film by local band We Own Land at 6:30!

After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), infiltrates the suspected gang. But this is no ordinary group of robbers. They’re surfers — led by the charismatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) — who are addicted to the rush of thievery. But when Utah falls in love with a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, it complicates his sense of duty.

We Own Land maybe the best Rock N Roll Band that you’ve never heard of. They came together in January of 2010, consisting of Vocalist Craig Ferris, Dual Lead Guitarists Jonny Jones and Travis Ward, Dan Kinsella on Bass Guitar and Jim Stearns on the drums. Five friends from the same area, with overlapping yet distinctly different musical influences.



We Own Land @ 6:30, Film @ 7:30

September 12 – Road House

Meet Dalton. He’s a professional “cooler” who embodies the word in every sense. He’s got a Ph.D in philosophy so his mind is sharp, but his body’s sharper. He drives fast cars and carries around his medical records because it “saves time”. He sports a pseudo-mullet. “The dancing’s over… now it gets dirty” was the official tagline in 1989… seriously.

Few action movies in history are as purely entertaining as Road House. It’s a marital arts romance, a rock-n-roll western, a vaguely film-noir 80’s icon that replaces black-and-white shadows with neon bar light. Chock full of rowdy rock-n-roll by the Jeff Healy Band, shirtless Tai Chi, throat rips, and aphorisms such as”Pain don’t hurt” and “Nobody ever wins a fight” delivered with Shakespearean intensity- Road House may be bad, may be great, may be both, but is NEVER boring. Boasting excellent Hollywood character actors like Sam Elliot, Ben Gazarra, and Red West, Road House developed a huge following becoming (at one point) the most syndicated movie in television history.

A now confirmed urban legend tells that Bill Murray and his brothers lived next to star Kelly Lynch and her husband Mitch Glazer, and every time Road House is on tv (which is a lot) Bill or his brothers will call the Glazer house to let them know Kelly is hooking up with Patrick Swayze on channel such-and-such. Billy Murray loves Road House… Bill Murray performed at the JPT… ipso-facto, we present the most goofy-serious, butt-kicking action-comedy ever made:

The JPT becomes the Double Deuce w/ Live Music @ 6:30 (Band TBA), and Rejects Beer Company will be in house with beer tasting, merch, and a custom beer can! Road House screens @ 7:30

The Double Deuce is the meanest, loudest and rowdiest bar south of the Mason-Dixon Line, and Dalton (Patrick Swayze) has been hired to clean it up. He might not look like much, but the Ph.D.-educated bouncer proves he’s more than capable — busting the heads of troublemakers and turning the roadhouse into a jumping hot-spot. But Dalton’s romance with the gorgeous Dr. Clay (Kelly Lynch) puts him on the bad side of cutthroat local big shot Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara).

