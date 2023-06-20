Sign up for our free daily newsletter, and we’ll deliver this story straight to your inbox!
Tuesday, June 20.
⚾ The Newport Gulls won 7-3 against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks for the second time this season at Cardines Field Monday night!
🚗 Undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for the equivalent of a driver’s license in Rhode Island, beginning July 1. The law was enacted last year and is effective July 1. Rhode Island becomes the 20th state, plus the District of Columbia to enact a law that allows undocumented immigrants to receive the driver privilege card, if they meet certain criteria.
🎆 Naval Station Newport on Monday announced that its annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event will take place on Saturday, August 26.
🌈 The Umbrella Sky Project has transformed Brick Market Place into a world of color and creativity.
📺 Tune on in: Cathleen Carr will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 pm.
🎵 Speaking of newportFILM, put these free outdoor concerts and film screenings on your calendar.
🚢 The next cruise ships scheduled to visit Newport are the American Start on June 22 & 29 and the American Constitution on June 29. Passengers on those ships will arrive via Fort Adams State Park. The next cruise ship that has passengers arriving via Perrotti Park is the Queen Mary II on July 6 and the Caribbean Princess on July 27.
👉 The Big Lebowski returns to the big screen at The JPT Film & Event Center tonight at 7:30 pm. The fun kicks off at 6:30 pm with live music from Los Duderinos, White Russians on the bar menu, and a Ragged Island Brewing Co. Beer Tasting. Tickets
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
- Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: E wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: ESE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming E after midnight. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:11 am & 10:27 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 3:14 pm
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.7 days, 3% lighting.
Things To Do
- 9 am: Yoga in King Park
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Aquidneck Community Table’s Summer Bounty Party at Stoneacre Garden
- 6 pm: Paint party at The Sportsman!
- 6:30 pm: What’sUpNewp & The JPT present The Big Lebowski Party at The JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 3 pm, The Big Lebowski at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Local Government
- Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
- Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: School Committee at 2 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Personnel Board at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: City Council at 5 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 12:30 pm
- Tiverton: Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event returns on August 26
Comic – Sour Grapes: Back to bed
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What we know about the Titanic-bound submersible that’s missing with 5 people onboard
A search is underway for a deep-sea vessel that went missing with five people aboard after it dived toward the deteriorating wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner.
Umbrella Sky Newport exhibit opens in Brick Market Place
While this mesmerizing art installation has delighted audiences across Portugal, Spain, France, Japan, and Bahrain, it has now arrived in New England for the first time, making its home in the picturesque city of Newport, Rhode Island.
Governor McKee signs legislation allowing cannabis dispensary advertising into law
Currently, Rhode Island’s cannabis businesses cannot advertise by law, although dispensaries in other states, such as Massachusetts, can advertise within Rhode Island.
Recent Local Obituaries
