Tuesday, June 20.

⚾ The Newport Gulls won 7-3 against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks for the second time this season at Cardines Field Monday night!

🚗 Undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for the equivalent of a driver’s license in Rhode Island, beginning July 1. The law was enacted last year and is effective July 1. Rhode Island becomes the 20th state, plus the District of Columbia to enact a law that allows undocumented immigrants to receive the driver privilege card, if they meet certain criteria.

🎆 Naval Station Newport on Monday announced that its annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event will take place on Saturday, August 26.

🌈 The Umbrella Sky Project has transformed Brick Market Place into a world of color and creativity.

📺 Tune on in: Cathleen Carr will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 pm.

🎵 Speaking of newportFILM, put these free outdoor concerts and film screenings on your calendar.

🚢 The next cruise ships scheduled to visit Newport are the American Start on June 22 & 29 and the American Constitution on June 29. Passengers on those ships will arrive via Fort Adams State Park. The next cruise ship that has passengers arriving via Perrotti Park is the Queen Mary II on July 6 and the Caribbean Princess on July 27.

👉 The Big Lebowski returns to the big screen at The JPT Film & Event Center tonight at 7:30 pm. The fun kicks off at 6:30 pm with live music from Los Duderinos, White Russians on the bar menu, and a Ragged Island Brewing Co. Beer Tasting. Tickets

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: E wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming E after midnight. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:11 am & 10:27 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 3:14 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.7 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 3 pm, The Big Lebowski at 6:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

