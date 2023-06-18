Mary Elizabeth “M’Liz” Begg, 59, of Newport, RI, passed away on June 11, 2023, unexpectedly in Newport.

M’Liz was born December 3, 1963, in Newport, RI to Mary Louise (McDonald) Begg and Dr. John F. Begg, Jr., D.D.S. She graduated from St. Michael’s Country Day School in Newport, and the Wheeler School in Providence. She went on to earn a B.S. degree in Education from Salve Regina University. She worked as an office manager at Lincoln Dental Associates and most recently was the assistant manager at the Breakers Mansion Gift Shop for The Preservation Society of Newport County. M’Liz enjoyed being a member of the Newport Seaside Garden Club. She enjoyed her summers at Hazard’s Beach and winters skiing in Stowe, VT. She also loved her furry boys (Finisterre and Spatzele).

M’Liz is survived by her parents and brother, John F. Begg, III of Newport.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 AM. Calling hours are respectively omitted. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to The Preservation Society of Newport County, 424 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840, in support of the flowers and grounds at the Newport Mansions.

