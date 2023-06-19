STATE HOUSE – Governor Daniel McKee has signed into law legislation (2023-S 1009, 2023-H 5829) sponsored by Sen. Jonathon Acosta and Rep. Scott A. Slater which would allow the state’s recreational cannabis dispensaries to advertise their products.



Currently, Rhode Island’s cannabis businesses cannot advertise by law, although dispensaries in other states, such as Massachusetts, can advertise within Rhode Island.



“The prohibition on advertising for our state’s cannabis products has put this young and growing industry at a significant disadvantage when competing against our neighboring states’ cannabis operations. Seeing advertisements for Massachusetts cannabis products right in the middle of Providence is an inequality that this bill will rectify, allowing our own state’s businesses to grow and flourish,” said Senator Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket) in a statement.



“It’s unfortunate that it took this long to allow our cannabis businesses to properly compete with dispensaries in other states, but this bill will rectify this oversight to finally allow our state’s businesses to advertise their products. This will keep more money in Rhode Island where it belongs,” said Representative Slater (D-Dist. 10, Providence).



The legislation would permit the Office of Cannabis Regulation to provide forms, procedures, and requirements concerning the advertising of cannabis products.

