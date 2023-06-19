Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week, June 12 – 16, 2023.

Newport

50 Houston Avenue sold for $1,149,000. This 1,680 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was initially listed for $1,149,000.

11 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $1,400,000. This 1,304 single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,425,000.

9 Lincoln Street sold for $800,000. This 2,438 sq. ft multi-family home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $849,000.

18 Memorial Blvd. West Boulevard sold for $1,200,000. This 1,620 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $1,250,000.

2 Coddington sold for $1,100,000. This 1,144 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,250,000.

24 Merton Road #1 sold for $539,000. This 1,394 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $500,000.

Middletown

48 Ward Avenue sold for $680,000. This 2,076 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $749,000.

3 Kent Road sold for $1,765,000. This 3,065 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,790,000.

Portsmouth

15 Vesper Lane sold for $560,000. This 3,090 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $550,000.

51 Immokolee Drive #2B sold for $749,000. This 2,200 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $749,000.

0 Immokolee Drive #3A sold for $771,500. This 2,200 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $754,900.

30 Borden Farm Road sold for $899,000. This 2,515 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was initially listed for $949,900.

40 Island Road sold for $760,000. This 3,206 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.

45 Ferreira Avenue sold for $919,418. This 2,764 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $895,000.

13 Karen Street sold for $800,000. This 2,292 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $800,000.

100 Greystone Terrace sold for $1,265,000. This 4,277 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,195,000.

28 Edda Avenue sold for $350,000. This 2,478 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $379,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

339 Village Road sold for $869,000. This 3,350 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $869,000.

49 Dewey Avenue N sold for $365,000. This 1,216 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $379,900.

38 Red Tail Trail sold for $223,000. This 1,080 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $225,000.

60 Charles Drive #4 sold for $335,000. This 1,260 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $335,000.

52 Chace Avenue sold for $360,000. This 1,031 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $349,900.

Little Compton

40 John Dyer Road sold for $950,000. This 1,344 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $985,000.

125 S Shore Road S sold for $82,500. This 300 sq. ft single-family residence has one bedroom. This home was initially listed for $99,900.

