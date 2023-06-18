Pauline Ann Gibson, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away in Newport Hospital on June 13, 2023, after a brief illness. She was the wife of retired Middletown Police Chief, Robert A. Gibson.

Born in Newport, RI, on November 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Marie (D’Agata) Toppa. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Edith M. Cinotti and Nancy Schoene. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved cat, Missy.

Pauline could be feisty and always spoke her mind, but beneath the bluster, Pauline was loyal, kind and warm-hearted. She will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, William Street, Newport.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline’s memory may be made to your favorite charity or her favorite charity, Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, 3222 County Road 548, Hanceville, AL 35077, or to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

