Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Newport In Bloom’s Hanging Baskets: Over 40 years of beautifying the City of Newport
Newport in Bloom, a dedicated group of local volunteers, continues to transform the city into a vibrant floral paradise with its renowned hanging basket program.
Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
A Titanic expert, an adventurer, and a father and son are among the passengers on missing sub
A renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer and two members of one of Pakistan's wealthiest families are facing critical danger aboard a small submersible that went missing while descending to the world's most famous shipwreck.
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Pete Francis playing Ragged Island Brewery Saturday, June 24
Former Dispatch bassist and mental health advocate releasing new album
Save The Bay among Newport County organizations awarded a BankRI grant
The Newport County organizations to receive funding include Newport Hospital, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Save The Bay, and Star Kids Scholarship Program.