Newport, RI-The Newport Gulls won 7-3 against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks for the second time this season at Cardines Field Monday night!

After Sunday’s loss against North Shore, the Gulls were back in action on their home field. During the first inning on a wild pitch, Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac University) swiftly stepped off third base to score the first run of the night for the Gulls.

In the top of the second inning Martha’s Vineyard Carson Wells scored the first run to tie the score. Shortly after, Max Kaufer helped his team take the lead early in the game as he scored the second run for the Sharks.

Not long after the Gulls took the lead on a Tyler Hare (Georgia Tech) three run blast scoring, Kolby Branch (Baylor University) and Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island.

As the second inning continued Donofrio stole third base and continued to home plate on an error by the catcher. With another run scored, Dakota Jordan (Mississippi State University) took third base and ran down the line to home plate. The Gulls had a four run lead after two innings of play.

There were no runs scored again until the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Kolby Branch hit an RBI single, scoring Trent Farquhar (Michigan State University) for the Gulls seventh run of the game.

During the top of the seventh, Kaufer stepped up to the plate and blasted a home run, bringing the score to 7-3 still in favor of the Gulls.

No runs were scored the rest of the night, and the Gulls closed out the game with another win for the ninth time this season. The Newport Gulls and the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks will face off for the third time this season at Cardines field at 6:35 p.m. Wednedsay night.