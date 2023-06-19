Undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for the equivalent of a driver’s license in Rhode Island, beginning July 1.

The law was enacted last year and is effective July 1. Rhode Island becomes the 20th state, plus the District of Columbia to enact a law that allows undocumented immigrants to receive the driver privilege card, if they meet certain criteria.

Bud Craddock, administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles said he expects 8,000 to 10,000 individuals are eligible to apply, although he says that number couild be as many as 30,000.

Rhode Island joins Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts among New England states that will allow undocumented immigrants to apply for the card.

Proponents of the card believe it will provide undocumented immigrants better access to healthcare, and greater opportunity for employment. Some opponents fear the card is a prelude to extending voter rights to undocumented immigrants. Craddock said the card being issued in Rhode Island cannot be used in regard to voter registration.

There are also those that fear that having the card will expose recipients to immigration issues and possible deportation. Craddock said Rhode Island will not share information with immigration officials,

Among the items individuals must produce are:

Provide proof of filing a Rhode Island income tax return for 2022, that you were claimed as a dependent on a 2022 Rhode Island tax return.

Provide proof of identity, submitting two primary documents or one primary and one secondary document.

Providence two documents showing residency in Rhode Island.

If someone owns a car, they must also provide proof of registration and insurance.

Specific information regarding the process and required documents is on the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles and Division of Taxation websites.

Craddock said that there have already been about 200 individuals who have submitted information and requested a date to be able to take the written driver exam. Individuals applying for the card must pass the written and driver exams, Craddock said. The written exams are administered at the Division of Motor Vehicles office in Cranston, and Craddock said the cost of obtaining the card is approximately $150.

