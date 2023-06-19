Cathleen Carr will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 pm.
newportFILM announced on June 13 the return of newportFILM Outdoors presented by Lila Delman Compass, with an exciting lineup of world-class and award-winning documentaries.
We’ll chat with Cathleen about the upcoming newportFILM Outdoors season and learn about some of the talent – directors, producers, and film subjects – traveling to Newport for the screenings.
Tune on in for the conversation live or anytime afterward below.
Start your day with What's Up Today, our free daily newsletter delivering headlines, weather, guides to what's up in Newport and Rhode Island, and more.
It's the best daily newsletter about Newport and Rhode Island. It's free.
Governor Dan McKee signed legislation today to establish Juneteenth National Freedom Day as an official state holiday in Rhode Island beginning in 2024.
Keep reading
Bodhi is here to make all of our lives a tad more fun. This young man is active, silly and just plain nice to look at.”
Keep reading
Timeline of emancipation marks the resilience of African heritage people past and present.
Keep reading
A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Monday in search of a submersible vessel that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.
Keep reading
Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.
Keep reading
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.