Cathleen Carr will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 pm.

newportFILM announced on June 13 the return of newportFILM Outdoors presented by Lila Delman Compass, with an exciting lineup of world-class and award-winning documentaries.

We’ll chat with Cathleen about the upcoming newportFILM Outdoors season and learn about some of the talent – directors, producers, and film subjects – traveling to Newport for the screenings.

Tune on in for the conversation live or anytime afterward below.

Start your day with What's Up Today, our free daily newsletter delivering headlines, weather, guides to what's up in Newport and Rhode Island, and more.

It's the best daily newsletter about Newport and Rhode Island. It's free.