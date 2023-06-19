Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend!

Monday, June 19

Two-day event will celebrate Juneteenth in Newport Event to take place on June 18 & 19 in Washington Square and Friends Meeting House

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milasso at 4:30 pm, Ruby Mac at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The JPT Film & Event Center: Amistad at 4:30 pm

Local Government

Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

Tuesday, June 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 3 pm, The Big Lebowski at 6:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, June 21

Taproot Brewing Co. to celebrate 5th Anniversary on June 21 Join Taproot Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards in raising a glass to “five years of beers” on Wednesday, June 21 5 pm – 8 pm in conjunction with their Wednesday music series kickoff and the first official day of summer.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 3 pm, Master & Commander with Will Sofrin, author of All Hands on Deck at 6:15 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Blue Light Bands from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin EganBlue Light Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Karen Frisk, Alex Nokimovsky, and Dick Lupino at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Thursday, June 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Grand Budapest Hotel at 4:30 pm, Asteroid City at 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

newportFILM: Patrick and the Whale at Great Friends Meeting House at 7:20 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Local Government

Friday, June 23

Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2023 season on June 23 “The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9), and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Michelle Siegal and Don Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Wild Nights from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Patrick Collins from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: After School from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Saturday, June 24

Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns June 24 – 25 The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside: Chopville at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless Trio from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Parlor Newport: Newport Pride Afterdark at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Pete Francis – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jack Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 11 am

Sunday, June 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, DJ Abby from 6 pm to close

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pmo 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

