Monday, June 19
Two-day event will celebrate Juneteenth in Newport
Event to take place on June 18 & 19 in Washington Square and Friends Meeting House
Things To Do
- Newport Charter Yacht Show
- 10 am to 5 pm: Dads FREE at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 4 pm: Juneteenth Celebration in Washington Square and Great Friends Meeting House
- 6 pm: Paint party at The Sportsman!
- 6:30 pm: The Newport Community Band at Salve Regina University
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milasso at 4:30 pm, Ruby Mac at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Amistad at 4:30 pm
Local Government
- Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tuesday, June 20
What’s Up Newp partners with The JPT to host a special screening of ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Jaws’
Join us for live music, classic films, and more fun.
Things To Do
- 9 am: Yoga in King Park
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Taproot’s 5th Anniversary at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Aquidneck Community Table’s Summer Bounty Party at Stoneacre Garden
- 6:30 pm: What’sUpNewp & The JPT present The Big Lebowski Party at The JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 3 pm, The Big Lebowski at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Local Government
- Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 2 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 3:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 12:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Wednesday, June 21
Taproot Brewing Co. to celebrate 5th Anniversary on June 21
Join Taproot Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards in raising a glass to “five years of beers” on Wednesday, June 21 5 pm – 8 pm in conjunction with their Wednesday music series kickoff and the first official day of summer.
Things To Do
- 9 am: Free Tree Walk: Storer Park & Point Neighborhood
- 12 pm: Child & Family’s 9th Annual Townsend Luncheon at OceanCliff
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 6 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Stepping Out for Ukraine at Fort Getty Pavilion
- 6 pm: Raise Up the Arts at Wyndham Newport Hotel
- 6:15 pm: MASTER & COMMANDER W/ WILL SOFRIN, AUTHOR OF ALL HANDS ON DECK at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:30 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 3 pm, Master & Commander with Will Sofrin, author of All Hands on Deck at 6:15 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Blue Light Bands from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin EganBlue Light Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Karen Frisk, Alex Nokimovsky, and Dick Lupino at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 am, Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
Thursday, June 22
Things To Do
- 8:30 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 9 am: Free Tree Walk: Storer Park & Point Neighborhood
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: Sip, Shop and Discover the Inspiration behind CK Bradley Designs and Styles
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Celebrate Summer Cocktails at Hotel Viking
- 7:20 pm: newportFILM presents Patrick and the Whale at Great Friends Meeting House
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Grand Budapest Hotel at 4:30 pm, Asteroid City at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Patrick and the Whale at Great Friends Meeting House at 7:20 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
Friday, June 23
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2023 season on June 23
“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9), and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.
Things To Do
- Newport Pride Weekend
- The Newport Flower Show
- 11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm: Newport Pride Drag Cruise
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Michelle Siegal and Don Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Wild Nights from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Patrick Collins from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: After School from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, June 24
Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns June 24 – 25
The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.
Things To Do
- Newport Pride Weekend
- The Newport Flower Show
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm: Newport Pride Ride 2023
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Newport Pride Fest & Market 2023 at Great Friends Meeting House
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 6:30 pm: Pete Francis – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at Ragged Island Brewing
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 9 pm: Newport Pride Afterdark at Parlor Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck: DJ Jutt at 9 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Chopville at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless Trio from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Parlor Newport: Newport Pride Afterdark at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Pete Francis – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Jack Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 11 am
Sunday, June 25
Things To Do
- Newport Pride Weekend
- The Newport Flower Show
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, DJ Abby from 6 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pmo 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
