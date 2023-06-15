Taproot Brewing Co., located at Newport Vineyards, is saying “cheers to five years” with a celebration alongside their Wednesday Music Series kickoff on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 pm – 8 pm.

Focusing on small-batch brews, Taproot offers new releases weekly with a consistent dozen options on draft and cans to-go. The brewery has produced over 140 beers of various styles since opening. “We’re just getting started,” says Brewer, Kevin Beachem. “We are excited about future plans, including the fourteen varieties of hops we just planted.”

The recent re-acquisition of the Chaves Garden property next door has allowed Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. to expand their onsite culinary gardens to include more estate-grown produce for their dining and brewery programs. “Enjoy the season’s produce on your plate as well as featured in exclusive beers,” Newport Vineyards shares.

Join Taproot Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards in raising a glass to “five years of beers” on Wednesday, June 21 5 pm – 8 pm in conjunction with their Wednesday music series kickoff and the first official day of summer. The celebration will feature live music by Cold Wayne, the Blue Light Bandit’s party band, wine and beer tasting specials, dining options from their onsite culinary team, and samples of a special release with Brewer, Kevin Beachem. Plus, what’s a party without favors? During the celebration, buy a 4-pack (mix or match cans) and get a 5th beer free to celebrate 5 years!

The event is free admission with beverage & food stations offered. See details here: https://www.newportvineyards.com/event/taproot-5years/