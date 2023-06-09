What’s Up Newp and The JPT Film and Event Center are teaming up once again this year to bring some of the most iconic and definitive classic films to the big screen.

The Big Lebowski

We’ll be kicking off things on Tuesday, June 2 when we present our annual screening of The Big Lebowski (1998). the hilariously quirky comedy-thriller about bowling, avant-garde art, nihilistic Austrians, and a guy named… The Dude. The event will kick off at 6:30 pm with live music from Los Duderinos and a beer tasting by Ragged Island Brewing Co. The film will begin at 7:30 pm. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jaws

On Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, What’sUpNewp and The JPT present our annual Jaws Summer Party!

Sponsored by Narragansett Beer who will be in-house with merch, swag, and beer tasting! Hang out with friends, rock out pre-film to killer sets by local bands The Z-Boys (on Thursday) and The TeleDynes (on Friday), and enjoy the greatest Summer flick of all time on the big screen with a huge audience! Doors open each night at 6 pm, live music begins at 6:30 pm and the film will start at 7:30 pm. For tickets and more information, click here.

Keep an eye on all that The JPT Film & Event Center has scheduled this summer at janepickens.com.