The Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off its 2023 season on June 23.

“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9) and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.

One-way tickets are $12 for an adult and $6 for children (age 3 -12) seniors (65+) and the disabled. Round-trip tickets are $24 for an adult and $12 for children (age 3 -12) seniors (65+) and the disabled. Infants (2 and under) ride free. There is a $5 exchange fee (per booking).

The boat arrives and departs from 25 India Street in Providence, 39 America’s Cup Avenue in Newport, and 147 Thames Street in Bristol.

Parking at the ferry terminal in Providence is complimentary and on-site. There is also a complimentary shuttle bus service between the Providence train station, convention center, downtown, and the Providence to Newport ferry terminal.

Tickets, full schedules, and more information are available here.