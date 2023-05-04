WICKFORD/ RI: Historic Wickford, Inc. (HistWick) offers Wickford in Bloom: Historic Home# and Garden Tour, Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25 from 10 am to 4 pm (rain or shine).

Voted #1 Best Small Historic Town by USA Today, Wickford is situated in North Kingstown, Rhode Island among the coves of one of New England’s most protected harbors. Wickford Village has maintained much of its character through the pride and care of the homeowners for over 300 years.

The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets. Travel through history as you explore 17th and 18th-century homes. HistWick’s award-winning markers add to the visitor’s experience and provide fascinating information about one of the oldest preserved maritime villages in the country. Plum Beach Garden Club will conduct its popular yard sale of garden items during the tour.

Purchase tickets in advance for $25 at the following Wickford Village locations: Beauty and the Bath, Yes Gallery, and Green Ink. Green Ink will also sell tickets at its Providence location. Tickets are valid for both days.

Purchase tickets online at our website or on the days of the tour for $30 at Updike Park. All ticket holders check-in at Updike Park to receive the map/brochure to allow entrance into each home or garden.

The Home and Garden Tour supports historic preservation and education.

Hosted by HistWick, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and celebrating the historic and cultural features of Wickford Village. www.HistWick.org.