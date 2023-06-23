Newport International Polo Series will feature an annual rivalry against Colonial foes, when Boston marches on Newport in the 2023 United States Polo Association Constitution Cup on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 5 pm.

After a thrilling 6-chukker match last Saturday to witness Spain overtaking USA, the Polo Series continues this week with a revolutionary tournament that began earlier in the week, pitting the most elite talent from throughout New England, battling it out for a berth in the Finals. In celebration of the summer solstice, Newport Polo fans can enjoy the “longest week of the year” with a doubleheader featuring the best teams in the Northeast competing for prize money and glory.

Last year, an early lead by Newport was overcome by Boston to defeat the home team by a final score of 11-8. The Rhode Island team hopes to avenge the loss and return the Constitution Cup to the thirteenth colony, Rhode Island.

The polo action will begin on Saturday at 5 pm (Gates at 1 pm). Seating is available in advance, and Lawn seats and standby options are available at game time at the entry gates. TD Bank cardholders can get 5% off polo admission upon entry.

During this week’s match, the weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a special gift from Veuve Clicquot to one lucky winner and a chance at the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize, including 2 business class round trip tickets to anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines.

Another special feature of each match includes the Stella Artois Best in Show Contest, awarding prizes for creativity in embracing the theme of the day. The theme for the Newport vs. Boston match will be the New England staple, “Lobstahhh”. The decorative picnic tradition has earned Newport Polo the Best Tailgating in New England title from Yankee Magazine.

“The British are coming!” in the form of high-performance vehicles for fans to admire from Bentley Boston, part of Herb Chambers Exotics, the official factory authorized Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini network of dealerships in New England and proud supporter of the Newport International Polo Series. A stable of latest Bentley models will be on display for fans to view up close before and throughout the action.

Following the riveting polo action, fans are invited to stay for the Champagne Trophy Presentation and après polo cocktail hour with the teams, fieldside at the Modern Luxury Lounge & Patio Bar. Guests will be treated to a complimentary cocktail, courtesy of Goslings Bermuda Rum, to enjoy while mingling with the players after their hard-fought matches.

The Polo Series will continue every Saturday through September with the 2023 roster of international challengers, including Ukraine, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Jamaica, England, and South Africa, as well as US city rivals, Boston, Pittsburgh, Palm Beach, New York, and championship matches of major Northeast tournaments, A1 Roofing Independence Cup, Governor’s Cup by Charles Schwab, and BMW Newport Pro-Am among the 18 featured matches this season.

For more information, visit nptpolo.com.