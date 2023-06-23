A diverse lineup of talent can be found around the state this weekend, with bands playing everything from modern rock to Afro-Carribean music from Belize. So begins a summer of high-voltage tuneage in our little corner of the musicverse. Have a great weekend!

Friday: Former American Idol champion Phillip Phillips hit the music scene big over a decade ago with his indie-crossover smash hit “Home.” He’ll bring tunes from his latest album, Drift Back to the Greenwich Odeum show this weekend. The show starts at 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Evening Sky are a local band comprised of some of the region’s best musicians who play familiar hits and originals blended into a musical gumbo of Americana, jazz and folk. They’re a lot fun to see live, and tonight they are playing The Blue Room, a new venue in Cranston at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Daveapalooza is a celebration in memory of the late founder of Proclamation Brewery, Dave Witham. The day afternoon features a skate ramp, lobster rolls, food trucks, some of the region’s best beers, slushies, and live music from Z-Boys, Salem Wolves, and, quite appropriately, Day Drinkers. The fun begins at noon. Click here for details.

Saturday: The concert series at Ragged Island Brewery continues this weekend with a free show from former Dispatch bassist Pete Francis and his band. Francis will bring songs from throughout his career including tunes from his new album PTRN SKY! Read our interview with Francis to here to learn more. Click here for details.

Saturday: Catch some world-class blues at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly when Boston-based pianist/composer Anthony Geraci plays. Geraci is a two time Blues Music Award winner of the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award. Click here for details.

UPDATED – Due to travel issues, this show has been postponed until July 19 Firstworks brings Belize-based Garifuna Collective’s blend of powerful Afro-Indigenous music at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand on Sunday. This multi-generational music ensemble is the living embodiment of a unique Afro-Caribbean heritage. Click here for details.