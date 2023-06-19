Ruperto Martinez Dela Cruz, 76, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on June 15, 2023. He was the husband of Gloria (San Pedro) Dela Cruz.

Born in Naic, Cavite, Philippines on March 27, 1947, He was the son of the late Felipe and Feliza (Martinez) Dela Cruz. Hobbies, interests, achievements, memories.

Ruperto, better known by his friends and family as Rupy joined the US Navy during the Vietnam War in 1967 and served his country for 20 years and retired in 1987. He continued to work for the US government at the Newport Naval Health Clinic until he retired.

As a child he developed a love for movies and music and a passion for singing. He was known as the “Filipino Elvis.” Rupy was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Fil-AM. After his retirement he did some traveling, he continued to bake, he attended daily mass service and was very involved in the church community. He would visit nursing homes to serve the Eucharist to the residents. He especially loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren. In his final years he lived at Blenheim of Newport and continued singing. Rupy had an infectious smile and sense of humor that all that knew him will miss.

Ruperto is survived by his wife Gloria Dela Cruz, his children; Joseph Dela Cruz, Jocelyn Lavoie and her husband Jason, Joanne Agellon and her husband Marcello his siblings; Estela Gonzales, Lorna Anderson, Estelita Lopez and Teresita Ganac, Grandchildren; Mia Dela Cruz, Julien Dela Cruz, Madison Lavoie, Grace Lavoie, Christian Agellon, and Sebastian Agellon.

Ruperto is preceded in death by father; Felipe DelaCruz, mother; Feliza DelaCruz, his siblings; Adoracion Villaluz, Ireneo Dela Cruz, Federico Dela Cruz.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Mass of Christian Burial will be on June 23, 2023 from 10:30 AM at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Graveside Service will be on June 23, 2023 from 11:30 AM at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.

