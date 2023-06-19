The Umbrella Sky Project has transformed Brick Market Place into a world of color and creativity.

Umbrella Sky Newport, produced by ArtScape, unveiled its captivating display of over 500 colorful umbrellas magically suspended in the sky on June 17.

Organizers say that this breathtaking installation promises to create a magical haven for the community and visitors alike, casting sun-kissed shadows through a canopy of floating umbrellas onto the pathway of the tree-lined street flanked by eclectic shops.

The location on Goddard Row has been transformed into an enchanting realm where art comes to life, encouraging engagement and awe-inspiring experiences not to mention opportunities for great selfies. As part of the vibrant atmosphere, live music performances by local artists will grace the scene every Saturday and Sunday, infusing the air with melody and rhythm. Additionally, future art and craft shows will be announced, adding to the allure and variety of this captivating art project.

MUSIC UNDER THE UMBRELLA SKY

6/24, 6/25, 7/1, 7/2, 7/8, 7/9, 7/15, 7/23 & MORE

LOCAL CRAFT FAIRS

6/25, 7/8, 7/16

(vendors needed)

LOCAL ART SHOW

7/1, 7/22

(vendors needed)

KID’S CELEBRATION

W﻿ith Music, Face Painting & Balloons

7/2, 9/3

TBA

Local Shop Crawl, Kid’s Karaoke & More

Umbrella Sky has gained international recognition, having been featured in renowned publications such as Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, and Vogue. While this mesmerizing art installation has delighted audiences across Portugal, Spain, France, Japan, and Bahrain, it has now arrived in New England for the first time, making its home in the picturesque city of Newport, Rhode Island.

Umbrella Sky Newport invites all art enthusiasts, locals, and tourists to explore this magnificent creation. It is a remarkable opportunity to witness the convergence of color, creativity, and community in a truly magical setting.

The exhibit will remain on display through October 5, 2023. For more updates on the exhibit, visit https://www.brickmarketnewport.com/umbrella-sky-project.

