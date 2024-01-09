This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

🌧️ The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Newport from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday, along with a high wind warning and coastal flood watch. Read More

⚓ Save The Bay’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Topher Hamblett to the position of Save The Bay’s fifth executive director on Monday. Read More

🎶 German pianist and Newport resident Clemens Teufel continues his new music series this month with another live concert, Celli for Two, on Sunday, January 28 at 3:00 pm at Old Colony House in Newport. Read More

🎉 Singer, songwriter, and producer William Joseph Cowsill Jr. was born on this day (January 9) in 1948 in Middletown. Bill Cowsill was the eldest of seven siblings from the Newport-based family band The Cowsills. He also performed as a solo artist and produced several Canadian bands over the course of his career.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

MARINE FORECAST

Storm Warning in effect from January 9, 5:00 PM until January 10, 1:00 PM

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming ESE 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Rain is likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 22 to 27 kt, becoming SSE 30 to 35 kt. Winds could gust as high as 55 kt. Rain before 1 am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 am and 3 am, then rain after 3 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 9 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:44 am & 5:10 pm | Low tide at 11:05 am & 10:37 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.8 days, 15% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Fire Department Compensation at 3 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Hazard Mitigation Advisory Committee at 9 am, Budget Committee at 7 pm

Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport: Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

Based in Newport, The Cowsills achieved national success in the 1960’s, behind hits like “The Rain, the Park and Other Things,” and “Hair.”

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points, including the deciding free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining, and the Indiana Pacers rallied after All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury to beat the Boston Celtics 133-131 on Monday night.

Flood watch issued for Newport, Rhode Island, with heavy rain and high winds expected

New Bedford Whaling Museum and Tiverton Public Library to Host “A Day in the Life of a Whaler”

URI Professor to Discuss Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Tiverton Public Library

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

After a tumultuous season filled with setbacks and unfulfilled expectations, Bill Belichick still very much wants to do his job for the New England Patriots.

The American fugitive grew up in foster homes in Rhode Island and had returned to the state before allegedly faking his death and fleeing the country.

By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, Sen. Louis P. DiPalma and Rep. Thomas E. Noret

October 21, 1942 – January 08, 2024

RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times yearly in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use.

Mayor Xay joined What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore and answered questions and gave insight on a wide variety of topics

The average liter of bottled water has nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of ever so tiny nanoplastics, detected and categorized for the first time by a microscope using dual lasers.

Hamblett has been employed by the environmental nonprofit for 30 years, primarily as its director of advocacy

A group of lobster fishermen has sued fishing regulators in federal court, claiming that new electronic monitoring requirements designed to protect rare whales are unconstitutional.

Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is looking for a home for DJ, a friendly and playful mixed-breed dog

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

The state’s largest philanthropic effort in support of the nonprofit sector returns on April 1 for its 5th Anniversary

April 8, 1952 – November 21, 2023

Like the previous three concerts, this performance will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th-century-style salon.

Bill Belichick is open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remains with the New England Patriots.

One arrest made on Saturday, another on Sunday.

