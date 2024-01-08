After reading the Child Advocate’s report on abuse and unsafe conditions at St. Mary’s Home for Children, our hearts sank. These at-risk children, perhaps one of the most vulnerable populations in the state, have already endured through so much in their lives and for them to face further trauma and abuse at an institution that is responsible for their safety, support and care is unfathomable and beyond unacceptable.

Sexual and physical abuse, drug overdoses, unprofessional and potentially criminal behavior by staff and unsafe living conditions – all these transgressions and more were experienced by the children at St. Mary’s and it is obvious that these at-risk children have been failed by those entrusted to care for their wellbeing.

We have seen a lot of horror stories revolving around children in state care over the past few years, but what was transpiring at St. Mary’s Home for Children may be one of the most heartbreaking and maddening instances of child abuse and neglect that we have come across in quite some time.

One line in the report truly encapsulated the horrendous conditions at St. Mary’s. Spoken by their executive director, she stated that she would not have let her dog stay there. Let that sink in.

Anger is an appropriate reaction to this report and those responsible must be held accountable.

But it also could have been so much worse.

Without the Child Advocate’s dedicated perseverance to help at-risk children, we would not know what these poor children were experiencing on a daily basis. And due to their investigation and report on conditions at St. Mary’s, the state quickly responded and ceased to put any more children in danger by placing them at St. Mary’s Home for Children.

It’s easy to blame the government when stories like this arise but to do so also ignores the immediate and appropriate actions that were taken by DCYF and the governor’s office in order to ensure the safety and support of the children involved in this horrific situation. Without their quick responses, we are certain more children would have been further hurt and traumatized under the roof of St. Mary’s Home for Children, and for their efforts we are thankful.

The multiple instances of abuse and neglect at St. Mary’s should have never happened and those responsible for creating these conditions will answer for their failures, but the responses to this sickening report are an example of our state’s child protective services working as they should, to protect and care for our most vulnerable and at-risk children and we look forward to continue working with the administration so that another St. Mary’s will never happen again.

Representative Casimiro, a Democrat, represents District 31 in North Kingstown and Exeter. She serves as the Chair of the House Oversight Children and Families Subcommittee. Senator DiPalma, a Democrat, represents District 12 in Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton. He serves as the Senate Finance Committee Chairman. Representative Noret, a Democrat, represents District 25 in Coventry and West Warwick.