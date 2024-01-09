The University of Rhode Island Professor Travis Williams will visit the Tiverton Public Library to discuss William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream. ’

The event is free and open to all ages. It is part of the URI English Department’s ‘A Moveable Feast of Ideas,’ a series of events led by faculty members, which will take place at locations across Rhode Island.

The performance will be accompanied by a discussion of the play, which is available for check-out from the Tiverton Public Library. Those who would like to watch a film adaptation of the play, starring Kevin Kline and Michelle Pfeiffer, will be welcome to do so.

All are welcome to attend the event, whether they have read the play or seen the film.

The event will occur at 2 pm on January 27 at the Tiverton Public Library at 34 Roosevelt Avenue.

