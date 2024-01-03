What’sUpNewp is excited to kick off the 2024 season of our “WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation with” series this month.

Each week in 2024, What’sUpNewp will host a live virtual video conversation, giving readers an opportunity to hear directly from newsmakers and an opportunity to ask them direct questions.

First, Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one conversation at 4 pm on Monday, January 8. Mayor Xay will join What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore and take your questions on Newport, including what’s going on at Easton’s Beach, the Rogers High School construction project, and more.

Also coming in January, Newport School Superintendent Collen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp to answer your questions at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, January 31.

To ask questions and interact with What’sUpNewp and special guests, head to the live stream of the conversation on our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

If you miss any live conversation, want to watch it again, or want to share it, you can find the conversation anytime afterward on our website.