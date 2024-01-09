Two local organizations have announced a public presentation that will offer attendees a day in the life of a whaler. The free event is titled “A Day in the Life of a Whaler” and will be presented by Nancy Gentile and Captain Michael Taylor from the New Bedford Whaling Museum and Tiverton Public Library.

The program will take place on Monday, January 23, at 6:30 pm, at the Tiverton Public Library located at 34 Roosevelt Avenue. The event is open to all members of the public and will last for approximately two hours.

During the presentation, Gentile and Taylor will discuss the daily life of a whaling voyage, including the crews, vessels, geography, and products. The program will also include a baleen and harpoon demonstration.

Captain Michael Taylor is a retired merchant marine officer who has spent most of his career sailing in British merchant vessels. Taylor began his career as an apprentice in 1958 and eventually became a ship master. He later served as the vice president of Maritime International in New Bedford and is now a docent at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

Nancy Gentile is a retired library professional with extensive experience in adult services. She began her career at the Newton Public Library and later served as the head of adult services at the Robbins Library in Arlington, MA. She has been employed by the New Bedford Whaling Museum since 2017 and enjoys providing tours to student groups and adults.

