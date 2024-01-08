A 31-year-old from Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested on Saturday for attempted larceny of less than $1,500 and disorderly conduct, according to the Newport Police Department. Jabril Valentine was taken into custody by Officer Lubin at 6:45 pm on Saturday.

30-year-old Austin Browner, whose address was not disclosed, was taken into custody by Officer Leary at 8 pm on Sunday on charges of Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.