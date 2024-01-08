Embarking on the new year has brought with it a baker’s dozen of real estate transactions in Newport County. As we move into 2024, let’s take a look at the first 13 homes that recently changed hands in our local community. From historic Colonials like 53 Washington Street to downtown gems like 5 Wellington Avenue, each sale highlights the wide range of buyers that are investing in Newport County’s real estate market. For more information on these listings or for a complimentary property valuation, please feel free to contact our real estate partner Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX Results. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

Middletown – 64 Beagle Drive Price Sold: $875,000.00 Square Footage: 2,531 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 3 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: 66 Property Type: Cape Cod



Newport – 53 Washington Street Price Sold: $2,350,000.00 Square Footage: 2,856 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: 91 Property Type: Colonial, Historic



Newport – 5 Wellington Avenue Price Sold: $2,250,000.00 Square Footage: 2,661 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 4 full baths Days on Market: 119 Property Type: Colonial



Newport – 35 Coggeshall Avenue Price Sold: $975,000.00 Square Footage: 1,244 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: 5 Property Type: Ranch



Newport – 51 Gibbs Avenue Price Sold: $639,500.00 Square Footage: 2,267 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath / 1 half bath Days on Market: 61 Property Type: Colonial



Newport – 20 East Bowery Street, Unit #1A Price Sold: $820,000.00 Square Footage: 1,062 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds / 2 full baths Days on Market: 63 Property Type: One Level (Condo)



Newport – 66 Girard Avenue, Unit #407 Price Sold: $317,500.00 Square Footage: 1,182 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds / 2 full baths Days on Market: 77 Property Type: One Level (Condo)



Newport – 40 Cranston Avenue Price Sold: $1,600,000.00 Square Footage: 4,817 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7 beds / 3 full baths Days on Market: 121 Property Type: Up/Down (Multi-Family)



Portsmouth – 165 Hummock Avenue Price Sold: $1,425,000.00 Square Footage: 2,501 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: 84 Property Type: Contemporary



Portsmouth – 120 Lilac Lane Price Sold: $950,000.00 Square Footage: 2,302 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: 62 Property Type: Colonial



Portsmouth – 43 Pheasant Drive Price Sold: $769,000.00 Square Footage: 2,264 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 2 full baths / 2 half baths Days on Market: 34 Property Type: Colonial



Portsmouth – 47 Brown Terrace Price Sold: $511,000.00 Square Footage: 1,296 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Days on Market: 4 Property Type: Ranch



Tiverton – 520 Bulgarmarsh Road Price Sold: $510,000.00 Square Footage: 1,788 sq ft Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath / 1 half bath Days on Market: 52 Property Type: Contemporary



These transactions reflect the diversity of the Newport County real estate market, showcasing a mix of price points and property types. As the market remains active, both buyers and sellers find opportunities in this dynamic landscape. Stay tuned for more information and check in each Monday to see “What Sold” last week in your neighborhood.