With a heavy heart, the family of Matthew Kusinitz wishes to report his passing. He died on November 21, 2023 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer and is succeeded by his wife Marilyn and his child Nathaniel.

Born in Newport, RI on April 8, 1952, to Sam and Rita Kusinitz, Matthew was the fifth of their seven children. As a boy he spent summer days on the shores of Gooseberry Beach.

In 1972 he moved to California where, after hitchhiking throughout the state, he received a BFA in Video Arts at California College of the Arts. There he met Marilyn Geller, with whom he would share his life for the next 51 years.

After graduating, the couple (with their dog Budro) moved back to Newport, where Matthew worked at his father’s motels. In 1982 they relocated to Brooklyn, NY, where he received a graduate degree in Telecommunication at NYU.

In 1986 Matthew and Marilyn were married, and the next year their child Nathaniel was born.

While living in New York City, Matthew worked for various consulting firms, eventually becoming the Director of Corporate Communications at PWC where he worked for 20 years. But his true devotion was to his family whom he loved dearly.

He retired in 2015 to a beautiful farmhouse in Chatham, NY where he lived out the rest of his days. He died peacefully at home with Marilyn and Nathaniel close at hand. He will be remembered lovingly as a dedicated and good-hearted husband and father.

Matthew is survived by his siblings, Jean Rainey, Glennah Moy, Marc Kusinitz and Kevin Kusinitz.

He was a brother of the late Paul Kusinitz and Laura McCurdy.