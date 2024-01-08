The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement winter service changes effective Saturday, January 13, 2024. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times yearly in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use. RIPTA will make minor changes to Routes R-Line 17, 23, 27, 28, 31, 40, 55, 56, 57, and 60.

The following routes will be affected by the winter service changes:

R-Line Broad/North Main

Daily service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance.

Route 17 (Dyer, Pocasset)

The 7:24 am Outbound trip will be discontinued.

Route 23 (Arctic/Crompton/Centre of NE)

Daily service frequency will increase from every 90 minutes to every 75 to 80 minutes.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 38 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 48 minutes instead of every 50 minutes.

Route 28 (Broadway/Hartford)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 38 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 48 minutes instead of every 50 minutes.

Route 31 (Cranston St)

Daily service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance.

Sunday service will now operate every 20-22 minutes.

Route 40 (Butler/Elmgrove)

The 7:04 am Inbound trip will be discontinued.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 32 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 45 minutes.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Ave)

Daily service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance.

Sunday service will now operate every 20-22 minutes.

Route 57 (Smith St)

Daily trip times have been adjusted for better connectivity.

Saturday service will operate every 32 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

Sunday service will operate every 40 minutes instead of every 45 minutes.

Route 60 (Providence/Newport)

Saturday and Sunday service has been rescheduled for better on-time performance.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check new schedules for how service changes may affect them.