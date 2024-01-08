401Gives is returning on Monday, April 1, and United Way of Rhode Island invites all local nonprofits to participate and raise funds to support their mission-driven work. This year’s 401Gives is the 5th anniversary of what is Ocean State’s largest single fundraiser to benefit and uplift the nonprofit sector. Organizations who wish to participate can register now at 401Gives.org. Already, 188 nonprofits have signed up.

In 2023, 401Gives set new highs across the board, raising more than $3.48 million for 546 Rhode Island nonprofits through 24,105 gifts. The effort has raised $10,222,047 since inception.

“The way in which Rhode Islanders rally around our nonprofit community for 401Gives is not only inspiring but underscores just how important these organizations are to the fabric of our state,” says Cortney Nicolato, United Way’s president and CEO. “So many nonprofits have made 401Gives central to their annual fundraising strategy and introduced new donors to their work in the process. Each year we have seen the day grow and we expect that again in 2024.”

Powered by United Way, 401Gives is a unified day of giving that brings people together to make a difference for nonprofits that deliver vital services to our communities each and every day. Utilizing a virtual fundraising platform and harnessing the power of social media and peer-to-peer outreach, 401Gives offers a safe and convenient way to donate directly to any of hundreds of local nonprofits.

Upon registering, nonprofits will have the opportunity to begin customizing their individual 401Gives page to share their stories and the impact of their work. As part of the 401Gives experience, United Way also offers a selection of webinar and training videos to share insights and best practices to help maximize participation. Additionally, there is a Nonprofit Toolkit that features sample email content, social media tips, downloadable graphics, and more.

For more about 401Gives or if there are questions, contact Caitlynn Douglas at (401) 444-0720, or email 401Gives@unitedwayri.org.