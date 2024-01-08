Christopher S. Christopher, 81, of Newport, passed away at home on Monday, January 8, 2024.

He was the son of the late Stelios and Frances (Maistrou) Christopher.

Chris was a 1960 graduate of Rogers High School and in 1964 he went on to graduate from URI with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. While at URI he belonged to the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.

He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War retiring after 20 years with the rank of Major.

Chris worked along with his father as a property manager for the family’s real estate business. In 1983, when his father passed away, he took over their business.

He was an active member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. Chris was a member of the AHEPA, Building Committee, Parish Council and served on the board at AHEPA Housing.

Chris leaves his sisters Irene Menas (George) of Newport, Mersina Christopher of Middletown. He was the uncle of Francine Menas and Marianne Menas (Paul Silvia) as well as greatuncle to Christos Soares, Eleni Soares, and Theodore Soares.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

His funeral will be Thursday, January 11, 2024, 8:30 am from the funeral home with a funeral service at 10:00 am in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames Street, Newport.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church or St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church Endowment Fund.