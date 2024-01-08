DJ is a mixed-breed dog from Middletown, Rhode Island, that is about 60 pounds old, according to the Potter League for Animals. DJ has a brindle spot and a white coat with black spots.

He is friendly and greets people with a smile on his face. DJ enjoys playing, and his favorite game is Tug of War. He is already trained in basic commands like sit, lay down, and paw.

DJ would love to live with dog friends. He is eager to please and will brighten up anyone’s day.

If you want to meet DJ, you can stop by the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, RI. You can also call 401-846-8276 or visit the Potter League for Animals website.

