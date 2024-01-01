concrete structure on the coastline during sunset
Photo by Garrison Gao on Pexels.com

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

The Latest

Comic – Sour Grapes: Nap

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.