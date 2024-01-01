The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Comic – Sour Grapes: Nap
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Jets enter final week looking to finish strong and end their 15-game skid against the Patriots
The most recent time the Jets (6-10) beat the Patriots (4-12) was in Week 16 of the 2015 season when New York won 26-20 on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker in overtime.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Frederic scores 2 goals as Bruins win 3rd straight by downing Red Wings, 5-3
Trent Frederic scored twice, Charlie Coyle had the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Sunday.
Celtics extend winning streak to 6 games with a 134-101 rout of the Spurs
Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown added 24 and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to six games with a 134-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.
Bills set up AFC East-deciding finale at Miami with 27-21 win over Patriots
Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns, cornerback Rasul Douglas returned one of his two interceptions for a score and the Buffalo Bills maintained their clear path to the playoffs with a 27-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Obituary: Laura Granitto
August 30, 1923 – December 29, 2023
David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each score twice to lift Bruins over Devils 5-2
David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, Kevin Shattenkirk recorded his 100th and 101st career goals and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.
Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for infielder Vaughn Grissom
Chris Sale’s injury-filled career with the Boston Red Sox ended Saturday when the 34-year-old left-hander was traded to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom.
House scores 19, Rhode Island beats Northeastern 82-71
Jaden House scored 19 points, David Fuchs added 10 points and 12 rebounds and Rhode Island beat Northeastern 82-71 on Saturday.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Obituary: Elaine Marie Hammond
August 21, 1948 – December 26, 2023
RI VegFest, Rhode Island’s Vegan Food Festival, returns on Feb. 3 & 4
The 2024 vendor and exhibitor line-up features over 85 local and national vegan/vegan-friendly brands from Rhode Island and ten other states.
WUN Concert Photography: A Look back at 2023
From music festivals to dive bars, Whats Up Newp photographers were there to document the moment
Brown scores 31 points, sets up Kornet’s tiebreaking basket as Celtics beat Raptors 120-118
Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 31 points and feed Luke Kornet for the tiebreaking basket as the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 120-118 on Friday night.
Clarke scores 19, Stony Brook downs Brown 69-65
Aaron Clarke scored 19 points as Stony Brook beat Brown 69-65 on Friday night.
18-year-old Middletown man arrested by State Police on drug charges
Rhode Island State Police arrest 18-year-old Middletown resident for drug charges
New Year’s Weekend Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Showers
New Year’s weekend weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain
Rhode Island Road Report: Dec. 30 – Jan. 6
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
On the Market: New home for the New Year – Newport County Open Houses this weekend
As we bid farewell to 2023, Newport County invites you to explore 9 Open Houses this weekend.
No ferry shuttle service to Bristol on Saturday
No ferry shuttle service to Bristol on Saturday, December 30 due to holiday
Letter: Troop 1 Portsmouth is a great Boy Scout troop
By Harry Jasinski, age 14, of Portsmouth
$1 Million Powerball Drawing: Meet the Newport man who could win big on New Year’s Eve
Newport resident Finton Wallace is one of five finalists for Powerball’s $1 million grand prize
Newport Police nab two minors for alcohol possession
Two minors arrested for possession of alcohol in Newport
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, December 29
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines