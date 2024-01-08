Save The Bay’s Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Topher Hamblett to the position of Save The Bay’s fifth executive director. Hamblett has been serving as the organization’s interim executive director since June 2023 but has been employed by the environmental nonprofit for 30 years, primarily as its advocacy director.

“Save The Bay has a long history of exceptional executive leadership,” said Board President Gib Conover. “We are confident that Topher is the right person to continue this trend and lead the organization during an exciting period of growth.”

“For over five decades, Save The Bay has led the community’s efforts to protect and improve Narragansett Bay,” added Board Member George Shuster, Search Committee Co-Chair alongside fellow Board Member Robin Boss. “Anyone who takes the helm needs a unique skill set, complete with an understanding of how to move the needle on policy issues, how to unite people around a common cause, and how to communicate complex topics—as well as an ethos of hard work and integrity. Topher brings all this and more to the position.”

“I have spent over 30 years with this amazing organization,” said Hamblett. “The executive director seat comes with a responsibility that is, to me, a privilege and a great opportunity to lead Save The Bay to new heights. I am thrilled to continue to work with our community of partners, members, supporters, and volunteers in this capacity.”

With a mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay, and a vision of a Bay that is fully fishable, swimmable, and accessible to all, Save The Bay has a decades-long tradition of serving as the people’s voice for this irreplaceable natural resource. Equipped with its 2027 Strategic Plan and opening the much-anticipated Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium later this winter, the organization has entered one of its biggest growth periods in over a decade.