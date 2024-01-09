The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Newport, Rhode Island from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday, along with a high wind warning and coastal flood watch.

The flood watch goes into effect Tuesday after sunset and will remain in effect through Wednesday morning, while the high wind warning and coastal flood watch will take effect from Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, 60 percent of rain is possible Tuesday, with accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Heavy rain is possible Tuesday night, with temperatures expected to rise to around 52 degrees by 3 a.m.

Winds are expected to increase throughout the night, reaching 24 to 29 mph by Wednesday morning and increasing to 35 to 40 mph after midnight. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible Wednesday.

The National Weather Service also predicts 60 percent of rain Wednesday, with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low wind advisory of 35 mph. Breezy winds of up to 34 mph are also possible.

Detailed Forecast

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Light east wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Temperature rising to around 52 by 3am. Very windy, with a southeast wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday

Rain likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.