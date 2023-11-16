This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Good Thursday Morning.

🆕 For Russ Partridge, executive director of Westerly’s WARM Center and Wakefield’s Welcome House, two emergency and transitional housing shelters, the phone rings three to four times a day from individuals and families facing homelessness. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story → As temperatures drop, demand for emergency shelters skyrocket.

⛵ One of offshore racing’s great adventures will return to Newport in 2025. Read More – > Transatlantic Race returning to Newport in 2025.

🎶 The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on December 7 at Channing Church. Read More → Local musicians to raise funds to support area’s homeless shelters.

🛍️ ThamesGiving continues today at more than 80 participating shops, hotels, restaurants, services, and public spaces. More info → Thamesgiving.com.

🚧 Roadwork on Thames Street at Dearborn Street continues today. Traffic along Lower Thames Street is expected to be restricted leading up to and around the work zone until the project is complete. Newport Police will be on-site to direct traffic.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: WSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 9 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:23 am & 9:54 pm | Low tide at 2:18 am & 3:15 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.6 days, 7% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm

Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm, Board of Tax Appeals at 4:15 pm

Portsmouth: Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Affordable housing remains a critical issue from coast to coast. In Rhode Island some projects have been approved, but most are years from completion.

“Remi is a sweet young dog, still learning her way in the world. She is super affectionate, and she’s not stingy with her kisses”

Derrick White scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Boston Celtics to a 117-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in a matchup of the early pacesetters in the Eastern Conference.

A threatened strike by 12,500 janitors in Massachusetts and Rhode Island was averted Wednesday when the union representing the contracted cleaners reached a tentative agreement with an association of the region’s largest cleaning contractors.

Transatlantic Race 2025 Returns to Calendar After Six-Year Hiatus

The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday, December 7 at Channing Church

Two Rhode Island Beverage Brands Unite for 401 Collaboration Spirit

Celebratory Showcase of Local Art at the JAC Holiday Arts Market, December 8 and 9

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 14 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

FURTHER READING

ecoRI News: Portsmouth’s Melville Pond System Suffering from Low Oxygen Levels

The Valley Breeze: Scituate girls’ soccer team can’t top Portsmouth again in D-II championship game

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!