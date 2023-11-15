Rhode Island’s Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. is releasing an aged spirit in collaboration with Narragansett Brewing Company. The special bottling was distilled from Narragansett’s Bancroft Up or Down Ale in 2018, then aged for five years in new American Oak barrels. With just over 900 bottles produced, the 45-percent alcohol by volume release will only be sold in Rhode Island liquor stores and Sons of Liberty’s tasting room in South Kingstown.

The Bancroft Up or Down Ale (not currently produced) is a blonde ale reminiscent of the Narragansett Banquet Ale of the 1930s and 1940s. It is brewed with Cascade hops for mild floral citrus aromas and flavors, and dry-hopped with Chinook hops for a subtle touch of mountain pines. “It’s always an honor to work with the team at Narragansett, and the beer translated into a whiskey so well,” said Sons of Liberty founder Mike Reppucci. “It’s really hop-forward; you can smell the floral notes right away, but it still finishes like a smooth whiskey. Definitely unique on its own or really fun to use in cocktails.” Sons of Liberty’s tasting room will be featuring 4 cocktails made with the spirit during their release party on Saturday, Nov 18th.

Contributed photo.

Due to labeling regulations from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the collaboration isn’t classified as a whiskey, but rather a ‘spirit distilled from grain and hops’. “The process is the same as our other whiskies, but the presence of hops pre-distillation means it’s technically not a whiskey,” Mike explained. “But for the sake of conversation, it’s a hop-flavored whiskey.” Sons of Liberty is no stranger to hop-flavored whiskies. A 2015 release was awarded Best Flavored Whiskey in North America at Whisky Magazine’s World Whiskies Awards.

This marks the second time Sons of Liberty has partnered with Narragansett on a release. Their Lovecraft-inspired whiskey in 2017 was distilled from the popular I Am Providence Imperial Red Ale. “It’s a lot of fun when you get to work with another Rhode Island business to create something new and interesting,” said Cameron Hutchinson, Field Sales Manager for Narragansett Beer. “We’re really looking forward to the release party; it’s going to be a great night.”

Bryan Ricard and Cameron Hutchinson. Contributed photo.

To celebrate the release, ‘Gansett and Sons of Liberty are hosting a Collaboration Release Party on Saturday, Nov. 18th. from 5 to 9 pm at Sons of Liberty’s tasting room, 1425 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The party will include samples of the collaboration, 4 event-only cocktails, and Narragansett swag giveaways. Cross Rhode Blues will be providing live music from 6 to 9 pm, and Hank’s Down South will be on-site selling a variety of food options. Sons of Liberty’s full drink menu will also be available, including craft cocktails, draft beer, sangria, mocktails, and whiskey pours.

