CWO4 Henry J. “Zak” Zakrajsek, USN, (Ret.), 89, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on November 13, 2023. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Barker) Zakrajsek.

Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Anton and Mary (Gabrenya) Zakrajsek.

Henry served in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy and retired after 26 years of honorable service, earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. He then spent 20 years in the United States Merchant Marine. Henry was a jack of all trades; he was a skilled handyman who could fix almost anything. He was an avid reader and loved finding an old John Wayne movie on the television. He enjoyed playing Keno, and looked forward to holidays and birthdays when he and his granddaughter Sophie would go through the scratch cards he got as presents in hopes of winning the big jackpot!

People were accustomed to seeing Henry around town. He was a familiar sight for many, walking his dog Molly along the streets of Newport. He was a welcomed regular at Chelsea’s Restaurant for breakfast and could be found at Woodhooker’s for a beer in the afternoons. And, like clockwork he and his dear friend of 50 years, Teddy Hetland could be found at Big Dawg’s on Friday nights.

Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his sisters, Mary Semich, Mildred Zakarajsek, and Frances Greecher, and brother, Tony Zakrajsek; and his beloved dog, Molly, his best buddy who passed earlier this year.

Henry is survived by his stepson, Thomas W. Donnelly and his wife Doreen and their daughter Sophie, of Middletown.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will continue Wednesday, November 22, at 8:30 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, www.Potterleague.org

