Ralph Houtchens, age 62, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in his home town on Thursday, November 2nd 2023. Born January 24th, 1961 in Lubbock, Texas, he was the son of late LCDR (Ret) H.P. Houtchens and Norma Lee (Defoor) Houtchens.

He was a kind and loving father, son, brother and friend who enjoyed golfing, playing poker, and spending time with those he loved.

Ralph grew up in and attended Middletown (RI) Public Schools and graduated from Middletown High in 1980, before joining the United States Marine Corps in 1983. He earned numerous awards and ribbons including the Joint Multi-National Peace Keeping Force patch and ribbon for his service in Beirut, Lebanon following the bombing of the Marine Corps Barracks. Ralph also proudly served as an instructor at the USMC AmTrak School at Camp Pendleton, Ca., as well as the NCOIC at the Base Pool in Okinawa, Japan.

His passion for helping others was exemplified through his work as a licensed massage therapist for many years following his military service.

He is survived by his two daughters, Karissa Houtchens of Portsmouth RI, Samantha Houtchens of Richmond, VA, and his siblings Horace Paul Houtchens Jr., Jocasta Kay Houtchens-Lazo, and Scott Houtchens, as well as numerous other family members and friends.

Donations in his memory may be made to Beacon Hospice Care in Providence, Rhode Island.

