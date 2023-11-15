Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 14 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:45 am on Tuesday, November 14, Officer Maggiacomo took into custody Steven Robinson, age 35, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 grams.

At 1:05 am on Tuesday, November 14, Officer Cavallaro took into custody Matthew Shin, age 46, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

At 7:30 am on Tuesday, November 14, Officer Horwood arrested Shinell Bennett, age 27, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Willful Trespass, Domestic – Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Prop, and Domestic Violence – Simple Assault And/Or Battery – 1st Offense.

At 11:15 am on Tuesday, November 14, CPO Pirri took into custody Terrence Simmons, age 26, of Concord, New Hampshire, on the following charge – Fugitive From Justice.

At 4:45 pm on Tuesday, November 14, Officer Ethier took into custody Hector Hardy, age 31, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence – Simple Assault And/Or Battery – 2nd Offense.

At 9:30 pm on Tuesday, November 14, Detective Cooper took into custody Jason Sumner, age 49, of Watertown, Massachusetts, on the following charge – Manuf/Del/Poss W/Intent Manuf/Del Sch I/II Cont Sub – 1st Off and Manuf/Del/Poss W/Intent Manuf/Del Sch I, II Cont Sub – 1st Off.

DISPATCH LOG

