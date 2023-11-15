Meet your new best friend, Remi – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Remi, a 1-year-old female mixed breed, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Remi is a sweet young dog, still learning her way in the world. She is super affectionate, and she’s not stingy with her kisses,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website.

Remi. Credit: Potter League for Animals

Potter League continues, “She even “does this thing” where she’ll just press her sweet snoot on your cheek and hold it there. When she does it, you can feel her little whisker holes, and it gives you all of the feels! Remi is a smart girl, and chock full of puppy energy. She would love to be your only pet, and she would also thrive in an adult-only home, so she can have all of your attention to yourself! She can’t wait to spend time in a home of her own, loving her people, and learning all of the things”!

If you’re interested in adopting Remi, swing by Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown to meet her.

